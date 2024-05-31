Clear Channel Outdoor’s (CCO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $2.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

CCO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.16.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.91.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3,466.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 126,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 122,674 shares during the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 707,389 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 988,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 183.3% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,777,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,797,154 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

