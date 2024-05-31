Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMTG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. 711,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,047. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 26.27, a current ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $58.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -161.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMTG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mike Mcgillis bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 475,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,575.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard Mack purchased 44,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,435,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,659,934.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mike Mcgillis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,575.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 193,000 shares of company stock worth $1,393,140. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,983,000 after buying an additional 91,413 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $710,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 30,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,609 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.