Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Clariant Stock Performance
Clariant stock remained flat at $17.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 785. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Clariant has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $17.81.
About Clariant
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clariant
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.