Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Clariant stock remained flat at $17.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 785. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Clariant has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

