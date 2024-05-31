Claret Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,606,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.37.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

