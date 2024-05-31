Claret Asset Management Corp Sells 6,117 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Claret Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 103,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 80,844 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 185.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 100,255 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 662.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 193,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 168,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,440. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,937 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

