Claret Asset Management Corp Sells 448 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Claret Asset Management Corp lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $1,401,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 34,803.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,371,693. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $520.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,631,147 shares of company stock worth $557,995,354. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

