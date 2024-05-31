Claret Asset Management Corp Reduces Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Claret Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,365,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,085,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.14. 619,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

