Claret Asset Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after buying an additional 61,693 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,645,000. River Global Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. 243,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

