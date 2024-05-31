Claret Asset Management Corp Purchases New Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 405 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 167,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in HubSpot by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS traded down $9.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $596.58. 391,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $625.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.04.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,370,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

