Claret Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Claret Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.9% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 664.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 49,365 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 431,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $157.83. The stock had a trading volume of 791,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.49. The company has a market cap of $278.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

