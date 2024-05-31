Claret Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 1,737 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 188,525.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its position in Datadog by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Datadog by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

DDOG stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,344,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,255. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.03, a PEG ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,660,577.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,807.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,807.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,495,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,476 shares of company stock worth $86,608,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

