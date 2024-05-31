Claret Asset Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.90. 2,607,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,137. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.56.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.03.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

