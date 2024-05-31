Claret Asset Management Corp Acquires 46,167 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,167 shares during the quarter. Paramount Global makes up approximately 1.0% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Claret Asset Management Corp owned 0.06% of Paramount Global worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,880,418. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

View Our Latest Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.