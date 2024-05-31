Claret Asset Management Corp Acquires 4,184 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,179 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 1.4% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 306,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,817. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

