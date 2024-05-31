City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director James M. Parsons Purchases 400 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director James M. Parsons acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.11 per share, with a total value of $40,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,055. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

City Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CHCO traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $102.78. 12,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,415. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.50. City Holding has a 12 month low of $85.41 and a 12 month high of $115.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13. City had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of City by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in City by 5.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in City by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of City by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of City by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHCO. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Get Our Latest Report on City

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.