Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Director Terry L. Lehman Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,639. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $265.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

CZNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Featured Stories

