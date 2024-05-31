Citigroup Trims Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Target Price to $33.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

HRL stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,009,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,761. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,164,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

