Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.12

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.12 and last traded at $117.11, with a volume of 268122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.99.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Articles

