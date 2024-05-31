China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in May

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,732,600 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 2,953,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.88.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
