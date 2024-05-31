CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Trading Up 2.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90.
About CF Acquisition Corp. VI
CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CF Acquisition Corp. VI
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.