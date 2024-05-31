Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

CENT has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

CENT stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $1,199,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,369.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $1,199,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,928. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

