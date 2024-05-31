Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cellectis Stock Performance
CLLS stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $150.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.77.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 68.35% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectis
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.