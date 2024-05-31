Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cellectis Stock Performance

CLLS stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $150.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 68.35% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

