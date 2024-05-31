Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.87 and last traded at $34.91. Approximately 506,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 814,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLDX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

