Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.93 and last traded at $54.84. Approximately 1,406,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,280,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 2,494.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368,293 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $67,832,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 50.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,918 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth $41,565,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,071 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

