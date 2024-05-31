Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.00

Shares of Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.36), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.36).

Ceiba Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.55 million, a P/E ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

Ceiba Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceiba Investments Ltd is a Guernsey based Investment fund dedicated to attract investment and invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceiba Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceiba Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.