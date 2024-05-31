Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 167.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.87.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $524.49. 591,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,734. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.14 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $547.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.