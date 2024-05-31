Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 302,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 875,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 476,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 52,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MVF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,287. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

