Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VKQ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VKQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 118,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,801. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Invesco Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

