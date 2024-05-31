Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,169,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,784,000 after purchasing an additional 141,612 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

VZ traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,918,354. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

