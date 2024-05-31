Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Purchases New Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 50.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,803,000 after acquiring an additional 686,847 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,125,000 after buying an additional 1,144,307 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,599,000 after buying an additional 33,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,431,000 after buying an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 931,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $100.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,503. The company has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

