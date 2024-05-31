Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.56. 3,348,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989,306. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

