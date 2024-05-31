Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Invests $475,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MYI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 145,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,404. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

