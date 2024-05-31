Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Invests $260,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,723,000 after buying an additional 77,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $533.21. 57,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $551.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $517.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

