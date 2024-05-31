Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 152,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 165,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,668. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.