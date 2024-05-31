Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.70

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.70 and last traded at $100.59, with a volume of 288834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.42, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,967 shares of company stock valued at $279,523 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

