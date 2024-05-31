CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,761 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRTS. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CarParts.com by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In other news, Director Jay Keith Greyson bought 41,658 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $43,324.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 282,107 shares in the company, valued at $293,391.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,994. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.05.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $166.29 million during the quarter.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

