Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.57.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 492.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,920 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 62.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $1,601,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $48,673,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.