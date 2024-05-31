Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $16.10 billion and $294.47 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.51 or 0.05590489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00053085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00015558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00017499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012294 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,925,434,173 coins and its circulating supply is 35,698,267,603 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

