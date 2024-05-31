Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $782,000 Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Honda Motor by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HMC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.70. 36,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

