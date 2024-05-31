Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $586,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital cut Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,949 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $356,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 469,320 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,627 shares of company stock valued at $11,066,918 over the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,496. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

