Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 141,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.
Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,081. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.
Telefônica Brasil Profile
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
