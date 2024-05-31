Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,239 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WDFC traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $223.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.99. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $182.53 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,053.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 973 shares of company stock worth $226,910. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.