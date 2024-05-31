Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,997 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. 36,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,901. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 30.13.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oddity Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

