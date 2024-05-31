Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $993,000 in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,029,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,069,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after buying an additional 3,705,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 171,579 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,320,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 147,546 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRGY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $657.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.44 million. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.99%.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

