Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,971,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of COKE stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $982.70. 47,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,572. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $614.22 and a 12-month high of $1,030.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $878.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $852.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

