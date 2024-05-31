Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 480,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 984,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,785,000 after buying an additional 50,995 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 836,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.46. The company had a trading volume of 100,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,881. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $109.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RY. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.