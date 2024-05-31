Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 110.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.69. The stock had a trading volume of 32,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,628. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

