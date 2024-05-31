Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,386,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 74,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,880,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,245,497.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RRR stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.75. 924,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,347. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 98.44% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.58.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

