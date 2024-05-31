Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,891 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $10,686,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,835,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after buying an additional 40,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,246,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $81.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,437. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,341 shares of company stock worth $1,685,088. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

