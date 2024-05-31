Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.49. 116,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,572. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.84.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

